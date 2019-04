A man has been arrested by Gardaí investigating the murder of Derek Coakley-Hutch in Dublin.

The 27-year-old was shot dead in January last year, as he sat in a car near Wheatfield Prison in Clondalkin.

A man in his mid twenties arrested this morning is the third person to be questioned as part of the investigation.

The suspect is being detained at Ronanstown garda station where he can be held for up to a week.