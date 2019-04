A family from Leinster has picked up a cheque for a massive 6.4 million euro at National Lottery Headquarters today.

They scooped the jackpot on April 10th with a quick pick ticket bought on the Lotto app.

The family say they plan to pay off their mortgage and a few other bills before making any serious spending plans.

While they are deciding what to do with their windfall the Dad says they will all go back to their day jobs on Monday.