A Section Of 3 Lanes On The M7 Is Expected To Be Open By The End Of May.

The construction company in charge of the M7 upgrade expect 3 lanes from Junction 8 Kill and Junction 10 Naas South to be opened by the end of May.

That's according to Fine Gael TD for Kildare South Martin Heydon. He received an update from SIAC Construction.

SIAC are looking to complete 2 new lanes between Junction 9 Naas North and Junction 11 M9 by the May Bank Holiday weekend.

He added that the remaining section of verge works from Junction 10 Naas South to Junction 11 M9 are expected to be completed by the end of June.

Heydon said “following a number of queries from frustrated commuting constituents" he made the enquiries.