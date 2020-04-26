Slight Reduction In No. Of People Being Treated For Covid 19 At Naas General.

There's been a slight reduction in the number of people being treated for Covid 19 at Naas General.

There were 21 confirmed cases of Covid 19 at Naas General Hospital, as at 8pm on Friday evening.

The latest HSE report indicates that fell to 19 by 8pm yesterday evening.

The HSE also indicates that, by that point on Saturday, no new cases been diagnosed at the Kildare facility in the preceding 24 hours.

1 person at Naas General were also being treated for suspected Covid 19 at that juncture.

There are 11 vacant beds at Naas General, and 1 critical care bed is not in use.

