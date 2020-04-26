Classic Hits Sunday

5pm - 7pm
with
Dave McGrath

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Slight Reduction In No. Of People Being Treated For Covid 19 At Naas General.

: 04/26/2020 - 10:22
Author: Ciara Plunkett
naas_general_hse_image.jpg

There's been a slight reduction in the number of people being treated for Covid 19 at Naas General.

There were 21 confirmed cases of Covid 19 at Naas General Hospital, as at 8pm on Friday evening.

The latest HSE report indicates that fell to 19 by 8pm yesterday evening.

The HSE also indicates that, by that point  on Saturday, no new cases been diagnosed at the Kildare facility in the preceding 24 hours.

1 person at Naas General were also being treated for suspected Covid 19 at that juncture.

There are 11  vacant beds at Naas General, and 1 critical care bed is not in use.

 

Image courtesy the HSE.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!