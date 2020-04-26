Classic Hits Sunday

2 Drivers Detected Speeding ON The Straffan Road. Maynooth.

: 04/26/2020 - 13:15
Author: Ciara Plunkett
speed.jpg

2 drivers have been detected speeding on the Straffan Road.

Naas Roads Policing Unit says one driver was clocked at 101km/h, and the other at 95 km/h.

The limit on the road is 60 kilometres per hour.

Both drivers have been issued with fines & penalty points.

Image courtesy An Garda Siochana

