The HSE says it hopes to be able to carry out 100,000 tests per week for Covid-19 by the third week in May.

It follows agreement between the Department of Health and HSE on a new model to scale-up capacity.

An increased demand for testing's expected over the coming week due to changes in the case definition.

10-thousand daily tests can currently be carried out.

HSE CEO, Paul Reid, explains how they plan to increase that figure:

