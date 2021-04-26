Kildare Today

9am - 11am
with
Clem Ryan

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Roadworks Begin In Clane-Maynooth MD Today.

: 26/04/2021 - 08:24
Author: Ciara Noble
road_works_sign.jpeg

Road works get underway in the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District today.

Kildare County Council says they will be in place on the L7073 Robertstown road, to Brockagh Cross

The road will be closed and diversions are in place - delays are to be expected.

The project is due for completion on Wednesday.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!