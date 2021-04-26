KCC Asked To Create In-Fill Housing Programme For Single People.

Kildare County Council is being asked to create an in-fill housing programme for single people.

In-fill housing are homes constructed on fallow lands within existing housing developments.

Sinn Fein Cllr., Noel Connolly, says the proposal should have "regard to maintaining sufficient green areas".

He is calling on KCC to conduct an audit of its own lands to detect any sites suitable for infill housing.

He is also asking the council to "invite private developers and Approved Housing Bodies to bring forward proposals to do the same, on lands not owned by Kildare County Council."

His motion will be debated at today's monthly meeting of the local authority.

Image: Kildare County Council Logo