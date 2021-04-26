KCC Asked To Clarify Right Of Elected Members To Meaningfully Query Reports Presented For 'Noting' At Council Meetings.

A councillor is calling for clarification on the right of elected members to meaningfully query reports presented for ‘noting’ at council meetings.

Documents may be presented at local authority meetings for the formal acknowledgement of elected represented.

Independent Cllr., Fiona McLoughlin Healy, said "in particular given the extraordinary depth of information about the efficiency and effectiveness of how Kildare County Council administers and accounts for public monies, in the Audit Committee Annual Reports and the Local Government Auditor’s Report and Opinion."

She says "This report should include clarification around the right of elected members to access internal audit reports that inform those reports."

Her motion will be debated at today's monthly meeting of KCC.

Image: Kildare County Council Logo Badge