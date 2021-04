Cafes, restaurants and beer gardens can reopen in Scotland from today, along with shops, gyms and museums.

Hospitality businesses are allowed to open indoors until 8pm, or outdoors until 10pm.

Up to six people from two households can now meet indoors in a public space.

Sheila Gilmore, from Visit Arran, a tourism business for the Isle of Arran, to the west of mainland Scotland, says it's great to be able to welcome people back to the island:

