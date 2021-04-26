Listen Live Logo

Listen: Bishops Conference, Maynooth, Issues Primary School RSE Programme Saying "Puberty Is A Gift From God".

: 26/04/2021 - 15:20
Author: Ciara Plunkett
class_room_2_gardiner_st_primary_school_rollingnews.jpg

Sexual love belongs within a committed relationship and marriage is a sacrament of commitment.

That's according to a new sex education programme developed by the Irish Bishops' Conference at Maynooth Catholic primary schools.

The Flourish programme, for children from junior infants to sixth class, says sex and puberty are a "gift from god".

When discussing LGBT issues, it advises the teaching in relation to marriage between a man and a woman "cannot be omitted".

Mick Barry, Solidarity TD, says the programme should be impartial:

monmickbarryalt.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: RollingNews

