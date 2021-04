1,416 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at walk in test centres so far.

42,900 people have had a test the centres which have been set up in areas where transmission rates have been high.

A new test centre opened in Castletown House Celbridge, today with another to be up and running in Tullamore, Co. Offaly from Wednesday.

Walk-in sites in Dublin that have been open for more than a week now, have also had their opening period extended until later this week.

Stock image: Pixabay