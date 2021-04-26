Man Arrested Following €42,000 Drugs Haul In Cavan.

Gardaí have arrested a man following the seizure of €42,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb, cocaine and cash in Co Cavan.

Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search of a house in Belturbet shortly before 3pm yesterday (April 25th).

During the course of this search, Gardaí seized around €36,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb, €2,800 worth of suspected cocaine, and more than €3,000 in cash.

The man, in his early 20s, was arrested and has been charged in connection with the seizure.

He has been released on bail pending a court appearance.