Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Man Arrested Following €42,000 Drugs Haul In Cavan.

: 26/04/2021 - 16:26
Author: Ciara Plunkett
garda_garda_logo.jpg

Gardaí have arrested a man following the seizure of €42,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb, cocaine and cash in Co Cavan.

Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search of a house in Belturbet shortly before 3pm yesterday (April 25th).

During the course of this search, Gardaí seized around €36,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb, €2,800 worth of suspected cocaine, and more than €3,000 in cash.

The man, in his early 20s, was arrested and has been charged in connection with the seizure.

He has been released on bail pending a court appearance.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!