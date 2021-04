The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has issued a warning about Cannabis sweets.

It says a number of items with 'significant' levels of THC, the part of the Cannabis plant that causes a high, have been seized by Gardai and Customs.

The FSAI knows of at least one incident where a teenager suffered a serious reaction to the sweets, and was hospitalised.

It's believed that the cannabis jellies were bought online, and they've been described as 'sinister.'

File image: FSAI logo