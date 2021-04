Figures showing a fifth of suspected offenders in sexual violence cases are under 18, while alarming, are not a surprise.

That's the view of the head of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre.

Figures from the CSO show, in 2019, one in five victims and suspected offenders of detected sexual violence were under 18 years of age.

Chief Executive of the DRCC Noeline Blackwell says there is a concern about peer abuse:

File image: CSO logo