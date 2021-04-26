Listen Live Logo

Listen: Govt. Awaits A Decision On Johnson & Johnson Covid 19 Vaccine.

: 26/04/2021 - 16:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
vaccine_covid_19_1_vial_pexels.jpg

The government is awaiting a decision as early as this evening on the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

It comes as Ministers prepare to make decisions on the re-opening of the country over the next few months.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe reports:

17seandefoe.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Pexels

