Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

SIPTU Calls On Kerry Group To Attend WRC Over Planned Naas Redundancies.

: 26/04/2021 - 17:18
Author: Ciara Plunkett
siptu_logo.jpg

SIPTU is calling on Kerry Group to attend the Workplace Relations Commission to " avoid industrial dispute"

The firm plans to outsource 150 jobs, the majority from its Naas Global HQ, to Malaysia and Mexico.

It is also outsourcing positions from its facility in Charleville, Cork.

he jobs affected are primarily in the finance, human resource, data management and regulatory functions.

SIPTU Organiser, Terry Bryan said: “The proposed job losses could not come at a worse time for the workers involved and their families. Many of these workers face the prospect of unemployment with the potential of an economic recession following the devastating effects of Covid-19 on employment levels.

“In discussions with the company, agreement could not be reached on the proposed job losses, the redundancy terms, the selection criteria and the transition arrangements. In line with accepted State resolution procedures, we referred the matter to the WRC. However, the company has declined the invitation from the WRC to enter talks.

“We are calling on the Kerry Group to reverse its decision and engage at the WRC with the Union with a view to finding a resolution. Failure on the company’s part to do so will leave SIPTU with no other alternative other than to consider a ballot of its members for industrial and/or strike action.”

 

Image: SIPTU logo

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!