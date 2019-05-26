Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Kildare Gardai Say Four Drivers On The County's Roads Now Face Court Appearances.

: 05/26/2019 - 17:39
Author: Ciara Plunkett
speed.jpg

Kildare Gardai say all of those caught speeding in the division on National Slowdown Day face court appearance.

It ran between 7am on Friday morning and 7am yesterday morning.

On the M4

One motorist was detected travelling at 154KM/H in a 120km/h zone on the M4.

Another motorist who was detected travelling at 145km/h on the M4 had his vehicle impounded as it had no Insurance.

In Clane, a HVG was detected travelling at 73km/h in a 50km/h built-up area zone.

In Johnstownbridge, a car which was in a "very unroadworthy" condition was impounded.

Gardai say this car lacked tax, insurance or an NCT.

Kildare Gardai say "Above cases will result in Fixed Charge Penalty Notices and Court prosecutions. "

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!