Kildare Gardai Say Four Drivers On The County's Roads Now Face Court Appearances.

Kildare Gardai say all of those caught speeding in the division on National Slowdown Day face court appearance.

It ran between 7am on Friday morning and 7am yesterday morning.

On the M4

One motorist was detected travelling at 154KM/H in a 120km/h zone on the M4.

Another motorist who was detected travelling at 145km/h on the M4 had his vehicle impounded as it had no Insurance.

In Clane, a HVG was detected travelling at 73km/h in a 50km/h built-up area zone.

In Johnstownbridge, a car which was in a "very unroadworthy" condition was impounded.

Gardai say this car lacked tax, insurance or an NCT.

Kildare Gardai say "Above cases will result in Fixed Charge Penalty Notices and Court prosecutions. "