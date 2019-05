The Fianna Fail leader says he doesn't think the results of the local and European elections should trigger a general election.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he'll consider whether or not to call one over the next few weeks.

Both Fine Gael and Fianna Fail have failed to make significant gains at local level.

Michael Martin says he hasn't changed his mind on the issue of a general election:

File image: RollingNews