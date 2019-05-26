Irishman, & A Woman, Killed In Alleged Drunk Driving Incident In New York.

An Irishman and a woman have been killed by an alleged drunk driver after a crash in upstate New York.

The man has been named as 33-year-old John Heneghan from County Mayo and the woman has been named as 32-year-old Caitlyn Holtzman. Both were living in New York.

Three other people who were travelling with them were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 58-year-old man has been charged with Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, two counts of Vehicular Manslaughter and Driving While Intoxicated.