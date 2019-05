A Tallaght man has become the first UFC fighter in the world to be elected.

Paddy Holohan has claimed a seat on South Dublin County Council for Sinn Fein.

The 31 year-old's win will be a boost for the party which has performed poorly in the local elections.

Paddy was asked why he thinks he'll make a good councillor:

Image: Paddy Holohan/Twitter.