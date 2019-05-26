Listen: Counting Underway In Leixlip, Newbridge And Maynooth.

Counting has just begun in the Leixlip Local Electoral area.

10 candidates are contesting for 3 seats.

Tallies indicate that Fine Gael's Joe Neville will top the poll, followed by Fianna Fáil's Bernard Caldwell, and Social Democrat, Nuala Kileen.

A first count is expected from Newbridge, shortly, while the first count in Maynooth has seen the elimination of Independent, John Ward, and outgoing Sinn Fein Cllr., Réada Cronin.

Kfm's Clem Ryan, Ciara Noble, and Election Analyst, Conor Winkle, are at the count in Punchestown.

COMPLETED: Athy: 5 seats, 10 candidates.

Mark Wall, Labour: 1st Count

Aoife Breslin, Labour: 2nd County

Ivan Keatley, Fine Gael: 3rd Count

Brian Dooley, Fianna Fail, 8th Count

Vera Louise Behan, Fianna Fail, 8th Count (elected without reaching the quota.)

COMPLETED: Kildare: 5 seats, 8 candidates

Suzanne Doye, Fianna Fáil: 1st Count

Anne Connolly, Fianna Fail: 2nd Count

Kevin Duffy, Fine Gael, 4th count.

Mark Stafford, Fine Gael, 5th count

Patricia Ryan, Sinn Fein, 7th count

COMPLETED:Celbridge: 4 seats, 10 candidates

Michael Coleman, FF, 1st count

Liston, Green: 8th count

Cussen, Ind: 8th count

Galvin, Labour: 8th count

COMPLETED: Naas: 7 seats, 15 candidates

Vincent P. Martin, Greens, 4th Count

Evie Sammon, Fine Gael, 9th Count

Fintan Brett, Fine Gael, 10th Count

Seamie Moore, Independent

Carmel Kelly, Fianna Fail

Anne Breen, Labour

Bill Clear, Social Democrat

Newbridge: 6 seats, 15 candidates: Counting underway

Leixlip: 3 seats, 10 candidates: Counting underway

Clane: 5 seats, 10 candidates: Counting not commenced.

Maynooth: 5 seats, 9 candidates: Counting underway