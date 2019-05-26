Listen: Counting Underway In Leixlip, Newbridge And Maynooth.

Counting has just begun in the Leixlip Local Electoral area.
10 candidates are contesting for 3 seats.
Tallies indicate that Fine Gael's Joe Neville will top the poll, followed by Fianna Fáil's Bernard Caldwell, and Social Democrat, Nuala Kileen.
A first count is expected from Newbridge, shortly, while the first count in Maynooth has seen the elimination of Independent, John Ward, and outgoing Sinn Fein Cllr., Réada Cronin.
Kfm's Clem Ryan, Ciara Noble, and Election Analyst, Conor Winkle, are at the count in Punchestown.
Image courtesy Kildare County Council.
COMPLETED: Athy: 5 seats, 10 candidates.
Mark Wall, Labour: 1st Count
Aoife Breslin, Labour: 2nd County
Ivan Keatley, Fine Gael: 3rd Count
Brian Dooley, Fianna Fail, 8th Count
Vera Louise Behan, Fianna Fail, 8th Count (elected without reaching the quota.)
COMPLETED: Kildare: 5 seats, 8 candidates
Suzanne Doye, Fianna Fáil: 1st Count
Anne Connolly, Fianna Fail: 2nd Count
Kevin Duffy, Fine Gael, 4th count.
Mark Stafford, Fine Gael, 5th count
Patricia Ryan, Sinn Fein, 7th count
COMPLETED:Celbridge: 4 seats, 10 candidates
Michael Coleman, FF, 1st count
Liston, Green: 8th count
Cussen, Ind: 8th count
Galvin, Labour: 8th count
COMPLETED: Naas: 7 seats, 15 candidates
Vincent P. Martin, Greens, 4th Count
Evie Sammon, Fine Gael, 9th Count
Fintan Brett, Fine Gael, 10th Count
Seamie Moore, Independent
Carmel Kelly, Fianna Fail
Anne Breen, Labour
Bill Clear, Social Democrat
Newbridge: 6 seats, 15 candidates: Counting underway
Leixlip: 3 seats, 10 candidates: Counting underway
Clane: 5 seats, 10 candidates: Counting not commenced.
Maynooth: 5 seats, 9 candidates: Counting underway