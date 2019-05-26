Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Counting Underway In Leixlip, Newbridge And Maynooth.

: 05/26/2019 - 19:28
Author: Ciara Plunkett
hunt_stand.jpg

Counting has just begun in the Leixlip Local Electoral area.

10 candidates are contesting for 3 seats.

Tallies indicate that Fine Gael's Joe Neville will top the poll, followed by Fianna Fáil's Bernard Caldwell, and Social Democrat, Nuala Kileen.

A first count is expected from Newbridge, shortly, while the first count in Maynooth has seen the elimination of Independent, John Ward, and outgoing Sinn Fein Cllr., Réada Cronin.

Kfm's Clem Ryan, Ciara Noble, and Election Analyst, Conor Winkle, are at the count in Punchestown.

19.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Image courtesy Kildare County Council.

COMPLETED: Athy: 5 seats, 10 candidates.
Mark Wall, Labour: 1st Count
Aoife Breslin, Labour: 2nd County
Ivan Keatley, Fine Gael: 3rd Count
Brian Dooley, Fianna Fail, 8th Count
Vera Louise Behan, Fianna Fail, 8th Count (elected without reaching the quota.)

COMPLETED: Kildare: 5 seats, 8 candidates
Suzanne Doye, Fianna Fáil: 1st Count
Anne Connolly, Fianna Fail: 2nd Count
Kevin Duffy, Fine Gael, 4th count.
Mark Stafford, Fine Gael, 5th count
Patricia Ryan, Sinn Fein, 7th count

COMPLETED:Celbridge: 4 seats, 10 candidates
Michael Coleman, FF, 1st count
Liston, Green: 8th count
Cussen, Ind: 8th count
Galvin, Labour: 8th count

 COMPLETED: Naas: 7 seats, 15 candidates
Vincent P. Martin, Greens, 4th Count
Evie Sammon, Fine Gael, 9th Count
Fintan Brett, Fine Gael, 10th Count
Seamie Moore, Independent
Carmel Kelly, Fianna Fail
Anne Breen, Labour
Bill Clear, Social Democrat

Newbridge: 6 seats, 15 candidates: Counting underway
Leixlip: 3 seats, 10 candidates: Counting underway
Clane: 5 seats, 10 candidates: Counting not commenced.
Maynooth: 5 seats, 9 candidates: Counting underway

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!