Listen: FF Naoise O'Cearúil Has Been Elected In Maynooth

22 of the 40 available seats on Kildare County Council have now been filled.
Fianna Fail out-going councillor, Naoise O'Cearúil, has become the first person elected from that area.
He was declared at the 2nd count.
There are four seats remaining to fill in this Local Electoral Area.
A first count for Newbridge and Leixlip has yet to be declared, and counting hasn't begun in Clane.
Kfm's Clem Ryan, Ciara Noble and Election Analyst, Conor Winkle, of Peach Computers In Athy, are at the count at Punchestown.
Completed Count:Athy: 5 seats, 10 candidates
Mark Wall, Labour: 1st Count
Aoife Breslin, Labour: 2nd County
Ivan Keatley, Fine Gael: 3rd Count
Brian Dooley, Fianna Fail, 8th Count
Vera Louise Behan, Fianna Fail, 8th Count (elected without reaching the quota.)
Completed Count:Kildare: 5 seats, 8 candidates
Suzanne Doye, Fianna Fáil: 1st Count
Anne Connolly, Fianna Fail: 2nd Count
Kevin Duffy, Fine Gael, 4th count.
Mark Stafford, Fine Gael, 5th count
Patricia Ryan, Sinn Fein, 7th count
Completed Count:Celbridge: 4 seats, 10 candidates
Michael Coleman, FF, 1st count
Liston, Green: 8th count
Cussen, Ind: 8th count
Galvin, Labour: 8th count
Completed Count:Naas: 7 seats, 15 candidates
Vincent P. Martin, Greens, 4th Count
Evie Sammon, Fine Gael, 9th Count
Fintan Brett, Fine Gael, 10th Count
Seamie Moore, Independent
Carmel Kelly, Fianna Fail
Anne Breen, Labour
Bill Clear, Social Democrat
Maynooth: 5 seats, 9 candidates.
Naoise Ó Cearúil, Fianna Fáil, 2nd count.
Continuing:
Newbridge: 6 seats, 15 candidates
Leixlip: 3 seats, 10 candidates
Clane: 5 seats, 10 candidates