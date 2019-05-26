Listen: FF Naoise O'Cearúil Has Been Elected In Maynooth

22 of the 40 available seats on Kildare County Council have now been filled.

Fianna Fail out-going councillor, Naoise O'Cearúil, has become the first person elected from that area.

He was declared at the 2nd count.

There are four seats remaining to fill in this Local Electoral Area.

A first count for Newbridge and Leixlip has yet to be declared, and counting hasn't begun in Clane.

Kfm's Clem Ryan, Ciara Noble and Election Analyst, Conor Winkle, of Peach Computers In Athy, are at the count at Punchestown.

Completed Count:Athy: 5 seats, 10 candidates

Mark Wall, Labour: 1st Count

Aoife Breslin, Labour: 2nd County

Ivan Keatley, Fine Gael: 3rd Count

Brian Dooley, Fianna Fail, 8th Count

Vera Louise Behan, Fianna Fail, 8th Count (elected without reaching the quota.)

Completed Count:Kildare: 5 seats, 8 candidates

Suzanne Doye, Fianna Fáil: 1st Count

Anne Connolly, Fianna Fail: 2nd Count

Kevin Duffy, Fine Gael, 4th count.

Mark Stafford, Fine Gael, 5th count

Patricia Ryan, Sinn Fein, 7th count

Completed Count:Celbridge: 4 seats, 10 candidates

Michael Coleman, FF, 1st count

Liston, Green: 8th count

Cussen, Ind: 8th count

Galvin, Labour: 8th count

Completed Count:Naas: 7 seats, 15 candidates

Vincent P. Martin, Greens, 4th Count

Evie Sammon, Fine Gael, 9th Count

Fintan Brett, Fine Gael, 10th Count

Seamie Moore, Independent

Carmel Kelly, Fianna Fail

Anne Breen, Labour

Bill Clear, Social Democrat

Maynooth: 5 seats, 9 candidates.

Naoise Ó Cearúil, Fianna Fáil, 2nd count.

Continuing:

Newbridge: 6 seats, 15 candidates

Leixlip: 3 seats, 10 candidates

Clane: 5 seats, 10 candidates