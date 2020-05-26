Listen: Mental Health Commission Concerned About Long Covid 19 Testing Delays Facing Mental Health Staff.

A state watchdog is expressing concern at the long delays mental health staff face in getting Covid-19 test results.

The Mental Health Commission says some employees were still waiting for results last week.

That's despite the introduction of guidance over a month ago that required all staff to be tested.

32 of the 181 mental health services said they were waiting one or more test result.

Caragh's John Farrelly is the commission's chief executive.

He says lessons must be learnt from the past few weeks.

