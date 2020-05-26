K Drive

Listen: NHI Says Nursing Home Residents Were Left Isolated By The State In The Early Days Of Covid 19.

Author: Ciara Plunkett
Nursing home residents were left isolated by the state in the early days of the COVID crisis, according to Nursing Homes Ireland.

CEO Tadhg Daly has told an Oireachtas Committee he was left exasperated by the exclusive focus on acute hospitals.

Fine Gael TD Fergus O'Dowd hit back at the claims saying the state has provided, and that wealthy private nursing homes could have invested in PPE themselves.

CEO of Nursing Homes Ireland Tadhg Daly says nursing homes should have been higher on the government's agenda:

Meanwhile it's emerged that nursing home staff had to use painters goggles and overalls as PPE.

Correspondence between Nursing Homes Ireland and the Department of Health shows a lack of personal protective equipment in the early days of the crisis.

