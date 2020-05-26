K Drive

Listen: Kildare Estate Aims To Become The First Age Friendly Residential Area In Ireland.

05/26/2020
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A Kildare housing estate may become the first in Ireland to be declared Age Friendly.

The Age Friendly Strategy is a national one, which "supports cities, counties and towns across Ireland to prepare for the rapid ageing of our population by paying increased attention to the

environmental, economic and social factors that influence the health and well-being of older adults. "

Residents of the Castlefen have come together to place older people at the centre of their community.

This includes ensuring all areas of the estate are accessible.

John McLoughlin is Chairperson of Castlefen Residents Association, and joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.

