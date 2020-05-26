Kildare Focus

Listen: Kildare Chamber Says SMEs Left In Limbo As Many Covid 19 Supports Require Legislation.

The County Kildare Chamber says small and medium firms have been left in limbo in terms of State supports designed to aid them through Covid 19.

It is as many of these supports require the enactment of legislation, which cannot take place until a new government has formed.

CKC has 400 members, who have a combined workforce in the county of around 37,000 people.

While Kildare Local Enterprise Office has a suite of around 15 supports and schemes which are now available to firms in the county.

Clem Ryan was joined on Kildare Today by CEO of County Kildare Chamber, Allan Shine, and Head of Enterprise at Kildare LEO, Jacqui McNabb.

