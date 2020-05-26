K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Social Distancing Means Typical Pubs & Restaurants Will See An 87% Reduction In Capacity.

: 05/26/2020 - 12:55
Author: Ciara Plunkett
pub_row_of_taps.jpg

Typical pubs and restaurants will see an 87 percent reduction in capacity due to social distancing measures.

This is one of the findings in a report by the Licensed Vintners Association and Vintners Federation of Ireland.

It also shows that when guidelines are applied, the pre-Covid-19 standing capacity of 200 people will drop to 25, while seated capacity goes from 100 to 34 people.

Pub owners are calling for the HSE's two-metre social distancing rule to be changed to one metre.
 

 

Stock image: Shutterstock.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!