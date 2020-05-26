Social Distancing Means Typical Pubs & Restaurants Will See An 87% Reduction In Capacity.

Typical pubs and restaurants will see an 87 percent reduction in capacity due to social distancing measures.

This is one of the findings in a report by the Licensed Vintners Association and Vintners Federation of Ireland.

It also shows that when guidelines are applied, the pre-Covid-19 standing capacity of 200 people will drop to 25, while seated capacity goes from 100 to 34 people.

Pub owners are calling for the HSE's two-metre social distancing rule to be changed to one metre.



Stock image: Shutterstock.