Listen: Leaving Cert. Students Register For Calculated Grades.

: 05/26/2020 - 13:04
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Leaving Cert students have been registering for calculated grading since the system opened this morning.

The Department of Education has opened the system, after the exams were scrapped due to COVID-19

Andrew Lowth reports:

File image: RollingNews

