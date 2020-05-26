Listen: Association Of Catholic Priests Criticised People Calling For Reinstatement Of Public Masses.

Some priests have hit out at people who are calling for public masses to be reinstated.

The Association of Catholic Priests says it is 'grossly irresponsible'.

It says people with their own self-serving and self-interested agendas have been canvassing to be allowed to pray in churches.

Under the current roadmap of easing restrictions, churches will be allowed to reopen during the fourth phase on July 20th.

Fr. John Collins is a Parish Priest in Swords and a member of the ACP.

He joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.

Stock image: Shutterstock