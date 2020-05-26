Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Pub Owners Says WHO Guidelines Serve Them Better Than HSE Advice.

: 05/26/2020 - 16:38
Author: Ciara Plunkett
world_health_organisation.png

Pub owners say the WHO's guidelines on social distancing would give them a better chance of survival compared to HSE advice.

A report by the Licensed Vintners Association and Vintners Federation of Ireland shows typical pubs and restaurants may see an 87 percent reduction in capacity.

Under the two-metre rule, pubs which previously had a standing capacity of 200 people will now be reduced to 25.

Chief Executive of the LVA, Donall O'Keefe, says if the requirement was just one metre this would be brought up to 100 customers:

newstalk2314749.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!