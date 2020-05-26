Listen: Pub Owners Says WHO Guidelines Serve Them Better Than HSE Advice.

Pub owners say the WHO's guidelines on social distancing would give them a better chance of survival compared to HSE advice.

A report by the Licensed Vintners Association and Vintners Federation of Ireland shows typical pubs and restaurants may see an 87 percent reduction in capacity.

Under the two-metre rule, pubs which previously had a standing capacity of 200 people will now be reduced to 25.

Chief Executive of the LVA, Donall O'Keefe, says if the requirement was just one metre this would be brought up to 100 customers: