Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Reports: One Of Two Boys Convicted Of Kildare Schoolgir Allegedly Assault In Detention Centre.

: 05/26/2020 - 17:05
Author: Ciara Plunkett
oberstown_children_detention_campus_rollingnews.jpg

Independent.ie reports that one of two boys convicted of the murder of Kildare schoolgirl, Ana Kriegel, has been assaulted in Oberstown Detention Centre.

The teenager was known as Boy A during the trial, and and was convicted of murdering and sexually assaulting Ana.

Independent.ie reports that he was " assaulted by fellow offenders in the detention centre on Sunday evening."

Gardai at Ballbriggan have launched an inquiry and describe the assault as "minor".

Gardai from Ballbriggan Garda Station are investigating what sources described as a minor assault.

Boy A and Boy B were unanimously found guilty of murder by a Central Criminal Court jury in June 2019.

Boy A was also convicted of Ana's aggravated sexual assault ..

Image: Oberstown Detention Centre/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!