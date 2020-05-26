Reports: One Of Two Boys Convicted Of Kildare Schoolgir Allegedly Assault In Detention Centre.

Independent.ie reports that one of two boys convicted of the murder of Kildare schoolgirl, Ana Kriegel, has been assaulted in Oberstown Detention Centre.

The teenager was known as Boy A during the trial, and and was convicted of murdering and sexually assaulting Ana.

Independent.ie reports that he was " assaulted by fellow offenders in the detention centre on Sunday evening."

Gardai at Ballbriggan have launched an inquiry and describe the assault as "minor".

Boy A and Boy B were unanimously found guilty of murder by a Central Criminal Court jury in June 2019.

Boy A was also convicted of Ana's aggravated sexual assault ..

Image: Oberstown Detention Centre/RollingNews