Plans for a new Munster Technological University have been given the go-ahead.

The decision by the government will grant TU status to the consortium made up of Cork IT and IT Tralee.

Munster Technological University will cater to students, from apprenticeship level right up to post-doctoral level.

Following approval by both Houses of the Oireachtas students graduating in the 2020 - 2021 academic year will do so with university qualifications.