Listen: Govt. TD Rejects Nursing Home Ireland Claims The State Abandoned The Sector In The Early Days Of Covid 19.

A government TD has rejected criticism from Nursing Homes Ireland that the state left them isolated in the early days of COVID 19.

A Dáil committee has heard claims the government didn't provide enough support or advice for nursing homes in March.

New documents also show some nursing homes had to use painters equipment and PPE donated from vets and schools.

However, Fine Gael TD Fergus O'Dowd has said privately owned nursing homes could have done more themselves, disagreeing with Nursing Home Ireland CEO Tadhg Daly:

Fergus O Dowd's comments at the committee have been slammed by the Co-leader of the Social Democrats.

Roisin Shortall says government policies have led to the situation where no one was in charge of the sector:

File image: Fergus O'Dowd/Fine Gael