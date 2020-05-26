Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Govt. TD Rejects Nursing Home Ireland Claims The State Abandoned The Sector In The Early Days Of Covid 19.

: 05/26/2020 - 17:40
Author: Ciara Plunkett
fergus_odowd_thumbnail-389x500.jpg

A government TD has rejected criticism from Nursing Homes Ireland that the state left them isolated in the early days of COVID 19.

A Dáil committee has heard claims the government didn't provide enough support or advice for nursing homes in March.

New documents also show some nursing homes had to use painters equipment and PPE donated from vets and schools.

However, Fine Gael TD Fergus O'Dowd has said privately owned nursing homes could have done more themselves, disagreeing with Nursing Home Ireland CEO Tadhg Daly:

newstalk1726809.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Fergus O Dowd's comments at the committee have been slammed by the Co-leader of the Social Democrats.

Roisin Shortall says government policies have led to the situation where no one was in charge of the sector:

newstalk1736751.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Fergus O'Dowd/Fine Gael

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!