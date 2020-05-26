Another 9 People Have Died Of Covid 19 & 37 New Cases Have Been Confirmed.

A further 9 people with COVID19 have died in the Republic.

37 new cases have been confirmed.

It brings the total number of deaths to 1615 - the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 24,735.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Sunday 24 May (24,629 cases), reveals:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,233 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 395 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 7,852 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,894 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,440 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,395 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 59%, close contact accounts for 38%, travel abroad accounts for 3%