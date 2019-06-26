The Eleven To Two Show

New Urine Test Could Change The Treatment Of Prostate Cancer Say Researchers.

: 06/26/2019 - 09:39
Author: Róisin Power
It's claimed a new urine test could revolutionise the treatment of prostate cancer.

Researchers in Norwich say it can pick up how aggressive the disease is in a patient, and may prevent unnecessary biopsies.

They claim it can predict progression up to five years earlier than current methods.

