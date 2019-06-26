The Eleven To Two Show

Ireland Most Expensive In The EU To Run A Household.

: 06/26/2019 - 09:40
Author: Róisin Power
Ireland is now the most expensive country in the EU to run a house.

A new consumer price index from Eurostat shows we are top of 28 member States for house costs, rental, water, gas, electricity and maintenance.

In Europe, only Switzerland has higher costs but it is not an EU Member State.
 

