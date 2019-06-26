The Eleven To Two Show

A Large Homeless Hostel In Dublin Is To Close Imminently.

: 06/26/2019 - 09:43
Author: Róisin Power
One of Dublin's largest homeless hostels is to close imminently.

The Brú Aimsir hostel on Thomas Street provides emergency, overnight accommodation for up to 100 people.

The facility was initially opened in October 2015 as a temporary winter shelter for people sleeping rough.

 

Image: Rolling News.

