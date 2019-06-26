13 HGV Offences Were Detected At Checkpoints In Kildare Yesterday.

The Roads Policing Unit Naas carried out a Multiagency Operation HGV/Truck yesterday.

13 offences were detected.

One was arrested for drug driving and 9 vehicles were seized under the Road Traffic Act for no insurance, tax and/or NCT.

A total of 20 penalty notices were issued and a further 30 offences will result in court proceedings.

Three motorists were required to pay substantial fines.

The unit worked with gardaí from Celbridge, Leixlip and Kilcock

The Road Safety Authority, Customs, and Excise and Revenue officials were also present to assist with the operation at Donaghcomper,Celbridge, the Carton Demesne, Maynooth and Boycetown, Kilcock.

Image: Rolling News.