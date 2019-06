The INMO have issued advise to members on today's strike action by health workers.

The union has told members to continue working as normal and not to undertake any duties normally assigned to those on strike.

This advise was also circulated to student nurses and midwives who are on placement at affected hospitals, according to The University Times.

Kildare woman and General Secretary of the INMO said that HSE have told the union that contingency planning is taking place at local hospital level.