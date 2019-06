Gardaí in are appealing for information in relation to a burglary in Celbridge.

Around 5am this morning a homeowner distrubed an intruder in his home in the Castle Village Walk area.

There was minimal damage and nothing was taken from the house.

Gardaí at Leixlip Garda Station are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area at the time to contact them on 01 666 7800.