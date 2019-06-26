American Country

Concerns Raised Over Potential Link Routes Through St. Catherine's Park.

: 06/26/2019 - 14:46
Author: Róisin Power
st_catherines_park_leixlip.png

Concerns have been raised over proposed link routes which would cut through St. Catherine's Park.

That's according to Kildare North Labour General Election Candidate Emmet Stagg who has reponded to the Transport Infrastructure Ireland Scoping Study.

11 routes have been proposed to link M50 Junctions 6 and 7, which are for the N3 and N4 respectively, four of which suggest a road through the Leixlip park.

The study was done to identify a possible diversion route that can be used if the M50 was to close between Junction 6 and 7, and does not give a preferred option.
 
Stagg stated that "it was imperative that the protection afforded to St. Catherine's Park".

Previously, Kildare County Council stated that "no road proposal shall be considered by this Council through the park within the Council's ownership or jurisdiction".

