Talks Will Get Underway Tomorrow At The WRC To Avert Further SIPTU Strikes.

Talks aimed at ending the health support dispute will get underway at the Workplace Relations Commission tomorrow.

Ten Thousand support workers at hospitals and healthcare facilities around the country, including at Naas General Hospital, are taking part in a 24-hour strike today.

The HSE says the action will have a "significant impact" on services - with surgeries and procedures delayed or cancelled.

SIPTU says it's returning to talks tomorrow but, at this stage, it still expects three further strikes planned for next week to go ahead.