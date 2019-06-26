American Country

Kildare Chamber Calls On Govt. To Deliver On Infrastructure Promises.

: 06/26/2019 - 15:35
Author: Róisin Power
county_kildare_chamber_logo.png

Kildare Chamber call on the government to deliver on infrastructure promises in Budget 2020.

Regardless of the outcome of Brexit, the chamber has said the government should ensure funding commitments made under 2040 should be delivered.

Chief Executive of the Chamber, Allan Shine, acknowledged the extremely difficult scenario the Government faces this autumn and welcomes the two-scenario approach taken by the Minister.

The chamber highlighted the ongoing housing shortages, infrastructure deficits and climate change must be addressed in Budget 2020.

Kildare Chamber will launch its pre budget submission in September.

