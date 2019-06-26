K Country

New Secondary School Building For Monasterevin Due To Begin Next Year.

: 06/26/2019 - 15:57
Author: Róisin Power
Building of a new secondary school in Monasterevin is expected to commence in Spring 2020.

That's according to Fianna Fáil TD and Chair of the Education and Skills Committee, Fiona O’Loughlin.

She said that the Department of Education and Skills Planning Department advised that the new building for St Paul's expect to be completed by April 2021.

Contracts for the new site have yet to be signed and the tender process is expected to be finished soon.

Commenting on the meeting, O'Loughlin said she is "hopeful that this timeline remains in place and I will continue".

 

