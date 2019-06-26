American Country

Hillary Clinton Has Visited Children's Charity Barreststown.

: 06/26/2019 - 17:04
Author: Róisin Power
Hillary Clinton paid a visit to Ireland today, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of children's charity Barretstown.

The charity has supported 50,000 seriously ill children and their families since it was established in 1994 by the actor and philanthropist Paul Newman.

The former US Secretary of State and First Lady flew in to be guest of honour at the Barretstown Founders Dinner.

Minister for Health Simon Harris, and Sabina Higgins, were among the supporters at the event.

The Kildare-based charity is recognised as a centre of excellence in childhood cancer care and other serious illnesses.

 

