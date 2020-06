A Green party TD believes his party will say yes to the programme for Government.

We'll find out this evening if we have a new Government as counting gets underway to see whether the deal has been backed by Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Greens.

The most uncertainty surrounds the Green Party - which needs a two thirds majority of members to support the deal.

Green Party TD Roderic O'Gorman thinks it will pass but it'll be tight.