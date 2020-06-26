Listen: Kildare Travel Expert Says Govt. Green List Travel Plan Is Unworkable.

The plan to lift travel restrictions to some countries next month is being criticised as being impossible to introduce.

A "green list" of countries which can be travelled to from Ireland is being put together before July 9th.

From then, flights can take off, with no 14-day quarantine necessary for passengers.

The list of air bridges will be updated every two weeks, and countries with a resurgence of Covid-19 will be removed.

Travel journalist, Ardclough;s Eoghan Corry says the plan is simply unworkable:

File image: RollingNews