Listen: Kildare Travel Expert Says Govt. Green List Travel Plan Is Unworkable.

The plan to lift travel restrictions to some countries next month is being criticised as being impossible to introduce.
A "green list" of countries which can be travelled to from Ireland is being put together before July 9th.
From then, flights can take off, with no 14-day quarantine necessary for passengers.
The list of air bridges will be updated every two weeks, and countries with a resurgence of Covid-19 will be removed.
Travel journalist, Ardclough;s Eoghan Corry says the plan is simply unworkable:
File image: RollingNews