Almost 15 per cent fewer mortgages were approved last month compared to April.

Less than 1,900 were given the go-ahead in May - compared to nearly 5,000 during the same month in 2019.

The Banking and Payments Federation says that's a 62 per cent fall in the space of a year.

Chief executive Brian Hayes says it's hard to know how long the mortgage industry will take to recover from the Covid-19 crisis.

