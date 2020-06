Homelessness charities are warning there may be a surge in homelessness when some covid-19 measures are lifted.

For four months in a row, the number of people in emergency accommodation has fallen.

8,876 were homeless last month, of whom 167 people were in Co. Kildare.

The national figure is a drop of 459 on April's Department of Housing figures.

Wayne Stanley, the Simon Communities Head of Communications, says they may shoot up when the ban on evictions and rent increases expires: